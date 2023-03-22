Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Hits New 1-Year High at $88.00

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.00 and last traded at $88.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.00.

Wacoal Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.52.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $328.95 million during the quarter. Wacoal had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%.

Wacoal Company Profile

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies which are involved in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of women’s intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, textile products and accessories. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Wacoal Business, Overseas Wacoal Business, Peach John Business, and Others.

