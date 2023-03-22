Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,098 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 2.5% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Tigress Financial raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,396,204.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,822,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,396,204.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,822,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock worth $1,378,798,478. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.57. 1,400,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,321,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $379.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.26.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

