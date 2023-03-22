Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 160,000 Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 160,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000. Plains All American Pipeline makes up approximately 1.8% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 197,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 24,226 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 408,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.70. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.92%.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

