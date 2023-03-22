Wanchain (WAN) Market Capitalization Tops $55.01 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $55.01 million and $1.24 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000987 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00061185 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00040916 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018172 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,299,337 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

