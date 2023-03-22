(WATKF) (OTCMKTS:WATKF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of (WATKF) (OTCMKTS:WATKF – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.17 and last traded at $26.17. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.
(WATKF) Stock Down 0.7 %
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on (WATKF) (WATKF)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for (WATKF) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (WATKF) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.