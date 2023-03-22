WazirX Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 22nd. WazirX has a market cap of $65.39 million and $1.30 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000604 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WazirX has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.45 or 0.00357506 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,373.70 or 0.25984792 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00010149 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX is a utility token that serves as the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The token was created to involve the community in building out WazirX and rewarding them for contributing to its success. By doing this, WazirX stays true to the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain by sharing the rewards of its success with its early adopters and supporters.”

