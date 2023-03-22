Wedbush Weighs in on Kinnate Biopharma Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Kinnate Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinnate Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.84) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.93) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.00) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.92) EPS.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.02).

Kinnate Biopharma Stock Up 4.5 %

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ KNTE opened at $5.76 on Monday. Kinnate Biopharma has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,296,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 224,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 76,300 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

About Kinnate Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.