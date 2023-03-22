Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,779 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 1.0% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.06% of Intuit worth $62,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 3.7% in the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 0.6% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.2% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $422.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $409.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $118.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $507.71.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTU. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.53.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

