Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Aramark (ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/22/2023 – Aramark had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $43.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/21/2023 – Aramark had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Aramark is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Aramark was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/8/2023 – Aramark had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Aramark had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Aramark had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Aramark had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $44.00.

1/27/2023 – Aramark had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Aramark Stock Performance

ARMK traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.37. 3,167,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,083,120. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.67.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 1.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aramark

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 35.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Aramark by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

