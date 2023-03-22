Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.5 %

WFC stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.92. 5,465,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,613,391. The company has a market capitalization of $143.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.15.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

