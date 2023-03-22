Wendell David Associates Inc. Cuts Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151,100 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 395.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CSX by 104.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,177,000 after buying an additional 3,390,853 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 183.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,808,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,089,000 after buying an additional 3,112,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.39.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,649,175. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

