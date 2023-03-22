Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $10.80 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up 1.3% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.63.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ECL traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.92. The stock had a trading volume of 114,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,443. The firm has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.77. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $185.50.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

