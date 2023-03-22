Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $3.30 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,707,000 after purchasing an additional 138,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,608,000 after purchasing an additional 92,672 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Analog Devices by 370.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,547,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,683,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,445 shares of company stock worth $7,606,735. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.07. The stock had a trading volume of 394,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.69. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $196.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.68.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

