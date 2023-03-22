Wendell David Associates Inc. Purchases 3,450 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TECH. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 31.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Bio-Techne by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.25 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

Shares of Bio-Techne stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.00. 57,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,877. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $113.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Stories

