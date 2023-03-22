Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 205 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Zoetis by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Zoetis by 624.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 896,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,392,000 after acquiring an additional 772,828 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 359.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,932,000 after acquiring an additional 721,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zoetis by 240.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 940,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,479,000 after acquiring an additional 664,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,645,000 after acquiring an additional 527,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.60. The stock had a trading volume of 154,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,283. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.86 and its 200-day moving average is $155.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $201.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Further Reading

