Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Increases Dividend to $0.61 Per Share

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.605 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 79.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:WIW opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $12.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average is $9.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIW. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,545,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,497,000 after acquiring an additional 743,051 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 845,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after buying an additional 32,754 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 445,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 35,311 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 49,151 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 185,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 85,755 shares during the period.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

