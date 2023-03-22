Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Increases Dividend to $0.61 Per Share

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.605 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 79.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:WIW opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $12.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average is $9.41.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
