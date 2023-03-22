Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2557 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance

Shares of WTSHF stock opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average is $18.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WTSHF shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. engages in the provision of coal storage and loading terminal services. The company was founded september 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

