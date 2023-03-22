Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Wheaton Precious Metals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years. Wheaton Precious Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.

NYSE WPM opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.36. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.70 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,010,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,787,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,641,000 after purchasing an additional 821,061 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 665.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 888,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,304,000 after purchasing an additional 772,118 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 99.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,498,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,006,000 after purchasing an additional 749,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

