Whelan Financial Acquires 19,219 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Whelan Financial raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,219 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 0.5% of Whelan Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 312.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of SCHH stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.52. The stock had a trading volume of 694,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,844. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $26.14.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.