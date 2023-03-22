Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0351 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Whitecap Resources Stock Up 4.4 %

SPGYF opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $10.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Whitecap Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008, and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

