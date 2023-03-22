WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Trading Down 0%

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.37 and last traded at $50.37. 3,649,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 3,976,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.38.

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.32.

Get WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury floating-rate securities. USFR was launched on Feb 4, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.