Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $122.46

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $122.46 and last traded at $122.28, with a volume of 8592 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €113.00 ($121.51) to €108.00 ($116.13) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €126.00 ($135.48) to €129.00 ($138.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolters Kluwer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk, and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

Read More

