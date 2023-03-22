Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Trading Up 2.3%

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.86 and last traded at $21.86. Approximately 40,568 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 720,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Woodside Energy Group in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.69.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.
Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.
