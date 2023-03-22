Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Hits $320.48 on Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for approximately $320.48 or 0.01172836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $128.79 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB launched on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,353,902 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

