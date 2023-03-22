Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $12.52 Billion

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a total market capitalization of $12.52 billion and $65,336.54 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.83 or 0.00358047 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,110.92 or 0.26024091 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,608,886,724 coins and its circulating supply is 34,719,137,759 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,608,886,723.951 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.37518357 USD and is up 10.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $74,717.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

