Wrapped Velas (WVLX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $12,090.10

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Wrapped Velas has a total market capitalization of $50.82 million and $12,090.10 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Wrapped Velas Coin Profile

Wrapped Velas’ genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. The official message board for Wrapped Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Velas is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02193872 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $15,030.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

