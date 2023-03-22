Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 241,320 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 397,273 shares.The stock last traded at $32.99 and had previously closed at $33.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on XENE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average is $36.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 862.06% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $711,199.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4,353.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 100,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 614,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,801,000 after purchasing an additional 47,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 32,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Featured Articles

