XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.24

Shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.24 and traded as high as $20.87. XOMA shares last traded at $19.64, with a volume of 17,804 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOMA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

XOMA Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average is $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $222.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $349,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,788,168 shares in the company, valued at $32,884,409.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOMA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in XOMA by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XOMA

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

