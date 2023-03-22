XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Price Target Raised to GBX 216

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 205 ($2.52) to GBX 216 ($2.65) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of XPS Pensions Group stock traded up GBX 10.50 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 160.50 ($1.97). 587,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,066. XPS Pensions Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 114.50 ($1.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 168 ($2.06). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 161.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 142.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18. The company has a market cap of £332.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,292.86 and a beta of 0.43.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

