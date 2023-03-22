Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR) Shares Down 0.1%

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.64 and last traded at $25.64. Approximately 302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.82. The firm has a market cap of $479.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.38% of Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (EMCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market stocks that are selected based on ESG criteria. Holdings are weighted in tiers, in favor of low carbon intensity EMCR was launched on Dec 6, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.