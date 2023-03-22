XYO (XYO) Price Reaches $0.0052 on Major Exchanges

XYO (XYO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $67.03 million and approximately $5.61 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XYO has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00008519 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025822 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00030244 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001752 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018994 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003540 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00199464 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,437.67 or 0.99999065 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000119 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00554595 USD and is up 11.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $2,340,607.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.