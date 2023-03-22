Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AUY. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold Price Performance

Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.20. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yamana Gold

About Yamana Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Yamana Gold by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,254,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,399,000 after acquiring an additional 531,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Yamana Gold by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 169,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 100,893 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Yamana Gold by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 121,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Yamana Gold by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 160,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 27,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $2,356,000. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.