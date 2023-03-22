Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AUY. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
Yamana Gold Price Performance
Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.20. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19.
About Yamana Gold
Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
