Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Trading Up 0.6%

Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA – Get Rating) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 375 ($4.61) and last traded at GBX 371.80 ($4.57). Approximately 488,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,003,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 369.40 ($4.54).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Yellow Cake from GBX 543 ($6.67) to GBX 552 ($6.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Yellow Cake Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £736.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 701.51 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 398.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 400.07.

About Yellow Cake

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates; and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

