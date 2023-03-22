Zacks Small Cap Comments on VIQ Solutions Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VQS)

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VIQ Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for VIQ Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for VIQ Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Shares of VIQ Solutions stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -0.14. VIQ Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $800,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

VIQ Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven digital voice and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its solutions include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist, FirstDraft and Lexel. The firm serves the law enforcement, legal, insurance, media, corporate, and government clients.

