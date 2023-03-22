Zcash (ZEC) Trading Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $567.66 million and $39.33 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $34.77 or 0.00126732 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00058399 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00036955 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001881 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

