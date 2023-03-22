Zhang Financial LLC Acquires 18,832 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,832 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,728,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,235. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.16. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

