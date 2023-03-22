Zhang Financial LLC Acquires 19,655 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,655 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,265,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206,102 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827,299 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379,584 shares in the last quarter. Yale University grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,980,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $39.50. 1,368,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,460,942. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.37. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

