Zhang Financial LLC Acquires 9,554 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,554 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,970,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,292 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $143,431,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 4,892,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,675,000 after buying an additional 315,112 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,571,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,553,000 after buying an additional 112,010 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,612,000 after acquiring an additional 26,974 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.47. The stock had a trading volume of 58,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,832. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $25.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

