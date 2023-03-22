Zhang Financial LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,763,000 after buying an additional 10,385 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $373.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,101. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $354.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.89. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $429.56. The company has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

