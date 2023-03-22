Zhang Financial LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $41.09. 65,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,183. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.86.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

