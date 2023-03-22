Zhang Financial LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Zhang Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. LVZ Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $311.43. 10,598,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,948,891. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $295.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.43. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.