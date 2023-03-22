Zhang Financial LLC Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Zhang Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,182 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000.

Shares of BKAG stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $42.36. 4,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,543. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $46.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average of $41.94.

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

