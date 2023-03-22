Zhang Financial LLC Purchases 488,476 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 197.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488,476 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 2.3% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Zhang Financial LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $18,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAI. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 482.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,520,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,366 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,150,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 831,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,069,000 after purchasing an additional 442,320 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 258.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 567,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 408,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 810,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after purchasing an additional 405,375 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average of $24.91.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

