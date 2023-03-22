Zhang Financial LLC Purchases 5,214 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5,003.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 16,411 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period.

VO stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,420. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $243.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

