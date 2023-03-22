Zilliqa Price Reaches $0.0268 on Top Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $425.88 million and approximately $37.24 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.11 or 0.00356493 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,057.97 or 0.25911131 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00010120 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa launched on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,317,882,631 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

