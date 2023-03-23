1,162 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,075 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 52,078 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group grew its position in Netflix by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,929 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 8.9 %

NFLX stock traded up $26.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $320.00. 7,668,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,709,428. The stock has a market cap of $142.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $396.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $333.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.13.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.