12,100 Shares in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Acquired by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the third quarter worth $5,668,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the third quarter worth $1,521,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the third quarter worth $537,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the third quarter worth $1,598,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the third quarter worth $537,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of BOIL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.23. 30,059,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,093,156. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $140.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.97.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.