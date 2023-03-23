12,192 Shares in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Acquired by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 156,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 163.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 13,395 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 875,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,216,000 after acquiring an additional 29,161 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 202,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 33,361 shares during the period.

NULV stock opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.21. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

