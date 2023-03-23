1,701 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.26.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock opened at $465.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $478.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.18. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.02 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

