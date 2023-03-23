3,252 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Acquired by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,252 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 488.4% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.87, for a total value of $232,337.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,286.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.10, for a total transaction of $136,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,220,453,852.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.87, for a total transaction of $232,337.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,286.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,968 shares of company stock worth $7,141,997 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $189.67. 2,985,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,325,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.49. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $222.15. The company has a market cap of $189.67 billion, a PE ratio of 888.19, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.